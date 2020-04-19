Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $14.14 Million Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87,750 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.30% of Nuance Communications worth $14,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,357,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 332.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,298,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 998,275 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,322,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,232,000 after purchasing an additional 778,486 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,397,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,067,000 after purchasing an additional 581,960 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUAN stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $247,331.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 15,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $345,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,801 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,207 shares of company stock worth $896,957 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

