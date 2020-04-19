Empirical Finance LLC Purchases Shares of 4,563 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

