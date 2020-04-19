Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 299,106 Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 299,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPD. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,029,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 49,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 432,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $44.92 on Friday. Rapid7 Inc has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,610,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,342,502.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,915 shares of company stock worth $4,403,826 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

