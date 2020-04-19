Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 7,114 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 339.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $39.77 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $545.18 million, a P/E ratio of 165.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $174.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

