Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 50,218 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,218 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $13,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACIA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Acacia Communications news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 4,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $258,980.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $148,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,764 shares of company stock valued at $677,895 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACIA shares. BidaskClub cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Shares of ACIA opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

