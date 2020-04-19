5,673 Shares in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $23,280,611,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,477,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,167,000 after acquiring an additional 184,175 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,886,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,740,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,561,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,298 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CY opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CY shares. Mizuho raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cfra raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

