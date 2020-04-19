Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Huntington Bancshares Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine
Huntington Bancshares Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine
American Realty Investors, Inc. Short Interest Up 11.4% in March
American Realty Investors, Inc. Short Interest Up 11.4% in March
Archrock Inc Short Interest Up 11.2% in March
Archrock Inc Short Interest Up 11.2% in March
Short Interest in AutoZone, Inc. Drops By 23.9%
Short Interest in AutoZone, Inc. Drops By 23.9%
BlackBerry Ltd Short Interest Update
BlackBerry Ltd Short Interest Update
Terragen Shares Down 100%
Terragen Shares Down 100%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report