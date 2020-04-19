Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

