American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Up 11.4% in March

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the March 15th total of 18,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARL shares. TheStreet downgraded American Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded American Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

