Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Short Interest Up 11.2% in March

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 2,624,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Archrock stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $567.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. Archrock has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $245.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AROC shares. ValuEngine lowered Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

In related news, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 13,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $98,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,344.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bradley Childers acquired 42,915 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $149,773.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,206,860.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 206,132 shares of company stock valued at $863,960. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

