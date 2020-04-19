Short Interest in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Drops By 23.9%

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,700 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 613,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $991.80 on Friday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $926.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,083.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 61.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,275.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,070.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,164.87.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

