BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Short Interest Update

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,140,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 39,053,800 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BB shares. TheStreet cut BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $4.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.00 and a beta of 1.71. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $9.42.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, EVP Billy Ho bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 50,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 520,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 219,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

