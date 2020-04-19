Terragen (ASX:TGH) Shares Down 100%

Terragen (ASX:TGH) was down 100% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.14 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), approximately 455,411 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$282,380.00 ($200,269.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12.

Terragen Company Profile (ASX:TGH)

Terragen Holdings Limited engages in the development, production, and marketing of biological products for agriculture in the soil health and animal health, and nutrition sectors in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Great Land, a soil conditioner containing live microbes; and Mylo, a live microbial probiotic feed supplement.

