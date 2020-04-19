Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.58

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hong Kong Television Network Ltd (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.58 and traded as high as $11.87. Hong Kong Television Network shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hong Kong Television Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58.

Hong Kong Television Network Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)

Hong Kong Television Network Limited engages in multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, contents distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a ‘one-stop shop' platform, including entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Television Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Television Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Huntington Bancshares Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine
Huntington Bancshares Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine
American Realty Investors, Inc. Short Interest Up 11.4% in March
American Realty Investors, Inc. Short Interest Up 11.4% in March
Archrock Inc Short Interest Up 11.2% in March
Archrock Inc Short Interest Up 11.2% in March
Short Interest in AutoZone, Inc. Drops By 23.9%
Short Interest in AutoZone, Inc. Drops By 23.9%
BlackBerry Ltd Short Interest Update
BlackBerry Ltd Short Interest Update
Terragen Shares Down 100%
Terragen Shares Down 100%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report