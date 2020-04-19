Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.58

Hong Kong Television Network Ltd (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.58 and traded as high as $11.87. Hong Kong Television Network shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hong Kong Television Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58.

Hong Kong Television Network Limited engages in multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, contents distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a ‘one-stop shop' platform, including entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services.

