Short Interest in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Rises By 5.2%

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 3,279,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APY. ValuEngine cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.12.

Get Apergy alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apergy during the fourth quarter worth $8,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Apergy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,567,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,512,000 after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apergy during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Apergy by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apergy during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APY opened at $7.46 on Friday. Apergy has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $470.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Apergy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $247.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. Research analysts predict that Apergy will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.