Short Interest in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Drops By 19.3%

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 4,586,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 19,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 104,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NYSE:ASB opened at $12.44 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

