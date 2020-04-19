Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,520,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 62,074,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 20.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AR opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. Antero Resources has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $8.56.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $952.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

