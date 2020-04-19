Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Update

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the March 15th total of 1,355,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $141.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.18.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,362.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,031,000 after acquiring an additional 879,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $106,990,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,144.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 251,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 231,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,196,000 after acquiring an additional 177,498 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after buying an additional 137,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

