Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Update

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the March 15th total of 1,355,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $141.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,362.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,031,000 after acquiring an additional 879,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $106,990,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,144.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 251,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 231,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,196,000 after acquiring an additional 177,498 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after buying an additional 137,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
Recommended Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.