WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$94.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$98.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on WSP Global from C$104.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

WSP stock opened at C$86.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$85.57. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$59.83 and a 1-year high of C$98.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion and a PE ratio of 31.77.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.82 billion. On average, analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 4.4800001 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

