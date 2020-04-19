Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Short Interest Down 19.2% in March

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 3,104,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.58 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVNS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,334,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,366,000 after purchasing an additional 752,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,429,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth $41,525,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth $21,962,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

