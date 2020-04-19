Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Short Interest Down 19.2% in March

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 3,104,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Avanos Medical stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.58 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,334,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,366,000 after purchasing an additional 752,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,429,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth $41,525,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth $21,962,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.
