Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 2,926,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,920,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,968,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,716 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,220,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11,987.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,789,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN opened at $14.10 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

