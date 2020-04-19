Short Interest in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Declines By 22.2%

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 2,532,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of ARR opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $21.15.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 70.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 89.87%.

In related news, CEO Scott Ulm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,561.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James R. Mountain bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,500 shares of company stock worth $263,015 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 99.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

