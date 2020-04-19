NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.40. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 137,800 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

