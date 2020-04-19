United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $85.37

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.37 and traded as high as $87.50. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $87.50, with a volume of 5,460 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USLM. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market cap of $429.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.65.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 16.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USLM. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 66,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 5,276.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 26.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

