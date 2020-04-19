David L. Lucchino Sells 5,236 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO David L. Lucchino sold 5,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $79,220.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,959,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of FREQ stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.11.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,812,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,289,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $7,662,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,383,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,547,000. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Frequency Therapeutics
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.