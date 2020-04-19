B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 21,842 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 21,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $78,412.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 95,450 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $342,665.50.

On Wednesday, April 8th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 12,275 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $39,648.25.

On Monday, April 6th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 18,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $52,725.00.

On Friday, March 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 35,400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $97,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 20,640 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,824.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 75,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00.

On Monday, March 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 129,260 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $325,735.20.

On Friday, March 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 339,656 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $866,122.80.

On Wednesday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 718,343 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $2,363,348.47.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.24 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 31.40%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

