Michael Raab Sells 9,428 Shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $66,184.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,560.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Michael Raab sold 500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $3,515.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Michael Raab sold 11,123 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $77,861.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $183,000.00.

ARDX stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.34 and a quick ratio of 11.34. Ardelyx Inc has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $8.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,135,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,013,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $40,218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,463,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $8,606,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARDX. BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

