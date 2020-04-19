Richard L. Dalzell Sells 500 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $50,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $107.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average of $105.08. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 1.28. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,522,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $90,863,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $87,917,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Twilio by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after purchasing an additional 458,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $28,997,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.63.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

