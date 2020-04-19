Choon Keng (CK) Kho Buys 2,250,000 Shares of Land & Homes Group Ltd (ASX:LHM) Stock

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Land & Homes Group Ltd (ASX:LHM) insider Choon Keng (CK) Kho acquired 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.00 ($31,914.89).

Choon Keng (CK) Kho also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 3rd, Choon Keng (CK) Kho acquired 19,000,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$380,000.00 ($269,503.55).

Land & Homes Group Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of A$0.01 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.79, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Land & Homes Group (ASX:LHM)

Latest News

NXT Energy Solutions Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33
United States Lime & Minerals Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $85.37
David L. Lucchino Sells 5,236 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics Stock
B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 21,842 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc Stock
Michael Raab Sells 9,428 Shares of Ardelyx Inc Stock
Richard L. Dalzell Sells 500 Shares of Twilio Inc Stock


