Choon Keng (CK) Kho Buys 2,250,000 Shares of Land & Homes Group Ltd (ASX:LHM) Stock

Land & Homes Group Ltd (ASX:LHM) insider Choon Keng (CK) Kho acquired 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.00 ($31,914.89).

Choon Keng (CK) Kho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Choon Keng (CK) Kho acquired 19,000,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$380,000.00 ($269,503.55).

Land & Homes Group Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of A$0.01 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.79, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.01.

