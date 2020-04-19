Bill Korn Sells 4,835 Shares of Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) CFO Bill Korn sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $35,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bill Korn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Bill Korn sold 13,500 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $84,645.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Bill Korn sold 16,776 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $95,119.92.

On Monday, February 3rd, Bill Korn sold 12,295 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $60,860.25.

Medical Transcription Billing stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.77. Medical Transcription Billing Corp has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.75.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Transcription Billing Corp will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Medical Transcription Billing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

