Andrew McEvoy Purchases 12,431 Shares of Sealink Travel Group Ltd (ASX:SLK) Stock

Sealink Travel Group Ltd (ASX:SLK) insider Andrew McEvoy purchased 12,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.22 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of A$40,027.82 ($28,388.52).
Shares of ASX:SLK opened at A$3.32 ($2.35) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Sealink Travel Group Ltd has a one year low of A$2.45 ($1.74) and a one year high of A$5.31 ($3.77). The company has a market cap of $725.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28.
Sealink Travel Group Company Profile
See Also: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Sealink Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealink Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.