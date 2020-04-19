Andrew McEvoy Purchases 12,431 Shares of Sealink Travel Group Ltd (ASX:SLK) Stock

Sealink Travel Group Ltd (ASX:SLK) insider Andrew McEvoy purchased 12,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.22 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of A$40,027.82 ($28,388.52).

Shares of ASX:SLK opened at A$3.32 ($2.35) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Sealink Travel Group Ltd has a one year low of A$2.45 ($1.74) and a one year high of A$5.31 ($3.77). The company has a market cap of $725.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28.

Sealink Travel Group Company Profile

SeaLink Travel Group Limited operates as a tourism and transport company in Australia. The company operates through Kangaroo Island SeaLink, Captain Cook Cruises, and SeaLink Queensland segments. It provides cruises, ferry, and charter services on Sydney Harbour, Swan River and on the Murray River; passenger, vehicle, and freight ferry services between Kangaroo Island and the South Australian mainland; and resort accommodation, restaurants, touring, and ferry services on Fraser Island, Queensland.

