Alan Douglas Brimacombe Buys 50,000 Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,560,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,692,630.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 215,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$156,950.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 25,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total value of C$23,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 20,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total value of C$18,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 20,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$18,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 10,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$7,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total value of C$1,140.00.

CVE:RUP opened at C$0.75 on Friday. Rupert Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.60 million and a P/E ratio of -32.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.76.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

