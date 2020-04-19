David A. B. Brown Buys 18,415 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stock

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Director David A. B. Brown bought 18,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $37,198.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $7.17.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.52 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter worth $2,175,000. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

