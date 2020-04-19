Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) Insider Adam J. Shapiro Buys 5,000 Shares

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) insider Adam J. Shapiro purchased 5,000 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

Shares of EDI opened at $7.00 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1511 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDI. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

