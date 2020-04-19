Stephanie Wong Sells 5,000 Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) VP Stephanie Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 769.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CALA. BidaskClub raised Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calithera Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

