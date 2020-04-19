Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Director Michael Earl Ventling Buys 2,000 Shares

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP opened at $20.34 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Perspecta’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Perspecta by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perspecta by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Perspecta by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perspecta by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair began coverage on Perspecta in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

