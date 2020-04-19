Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Director Michael Earl Ventling Buys 2,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP opened at $20.34 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Perspecta’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Perspecta by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perspecta by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Perspecta by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perspecta by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair began coverage on Perspecta in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Perspecta Company Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NXT Energy Solutions Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33
NXT Energy Solutions Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33
United States Lime & Minerals Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $85.37
United States Lime & Minerals Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $85.37
David L. Lucchino Sells 5,236 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics Stock
David L. Lucchino Sells 5,236 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics Stock
B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 21,842 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc Stock
B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 21,842 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc Stock
Michael Raab Sells 9,428 Shares of Ardelyx Inc Stock
Michael Raab Sells 9,428 Shares of Ardelyx Inc Stock
Richard L. Dalzell Sells 500 Shares of Twilio Inc Stock
Richard L. Dalzell Sells 500 Shares of Twilio Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report