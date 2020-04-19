Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

