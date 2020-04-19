Allred Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in American Express by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on American Express from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.27.

Shares of AXP opened at $87.39 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

