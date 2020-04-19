Allred Capital Management LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,049,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 85,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.94.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

