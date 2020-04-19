Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $111.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $120.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

