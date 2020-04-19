Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,106,000 after purchasing an additional 214,002 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Chubb by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,862,000 after purchasing an additional 613,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,754,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,465,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,091,000 after acquiring an additional 31,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $118.79 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

