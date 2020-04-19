Allworth Financial LP Purchases 145 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,133,000. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $294.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.83.

LRCX opened at $279.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $171.04 and a one year high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

