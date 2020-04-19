Allred Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.2% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $60.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

