Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

NYSE:D opened at $81.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.39. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.