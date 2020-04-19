Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,411 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,705,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,959 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,391,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,166 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 726.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,510,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,301 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.13 and a beta of 1.39. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

