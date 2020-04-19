Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after buying an additional 534,173 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

BABA opened at $209.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.54 and a 200 day moving average of $198.10. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

