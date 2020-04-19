Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 118.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Verisign were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter worth $4,817,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 675.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $209.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.66. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.