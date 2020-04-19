Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,549,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,531,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 577,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after buying an additional 192,604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 404,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after buying an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 338,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after buying an additional 105,501 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 336,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after buying an additional 51,612 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK opened at $52.26 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $60.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.