Allworth Financial LP Has $150,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1,437.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.