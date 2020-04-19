Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 179.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $12,552,310,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 229,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,454,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,067,000 after purchasing an additional 139,718 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,761,000 after purchasing an additional 631,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,397 shares of company stock worth $16,772,093 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.25.

Cigna stock opened at $194.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.09. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

