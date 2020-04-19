Allworth Financial LP Sells 9,147 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,138.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $67.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $81.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

